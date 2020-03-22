UPDATED: Grenada reports its first coronavirus case

(St. Lucia News Online) –– Grenada on Sunday reported its first case of the now-infamous virus, coronavirus (COVID-19).

The island was among a few Caribbean countries that had not reported a positive case.

At a press briefing on Sunday morning, officials said the case was imported.

The patient, a woman, traveled from the United Kingdom to the island on March 16, officials said.

She began developing symptoms on March 17.

She is currently in isolation and contact tracing has begun.

