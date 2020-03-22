Don't Miss
UPDATED: Grenada reports its first coronavirus case

By St. Lucia News Online
March 22, 2020

St. George’s, Grenada

(St. Lucia News Online) –– Grenada on Sunday reported its first case of the now-infamous virus, coronavirus (COVID-19).

The island was among a few Caribbean countries that had not reported a positive case.

At a press briefing on Sunday morning, officials said the case was imported.

The patient, a woman, traveled from the United Kingdom to the island on March 16, officials said.

She began developing symptoms on March 17.

She is currently in isolation and contact tracing has begun.

