UPDATED: DJ, fireman among 4 killed in Trinidad crash

By CMC
February 16, 2019

Emergency responders at the crash site on Saturday.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 16, CMC – Four people, including a fireman, died after the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a lamp post in Central Trinidad early Saturday morning, police said.

They have identified two of those killed as fireman Kerwin Duncan and 28-year-old disc jockey, Dwayne Dick.

Police said the four men were returning from a party, when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole in Longdenville, near Chaguanas.

Two of them were thrown out of the vehicle and died instantly, while the other two men who have not yet been identified died at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Relatives said that Dick had played at a party in Caparo and his three friends also attended the event to support him.

“I am still in shock. I still can’t believe he is gone. This is so hard for me. I am just out of it right now,” Dick’s girlfriend, Shenell Sealey, told reporters, adding “I just wish this was a dream and I would wake up and see him”.

