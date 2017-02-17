COURTS
SEABOARD MARINE now offers a new weekly service from Port Miami to St. Lucia. Call +1-758-458-1590 (local agents Superior Shipping) for info on cut-offs, departure, arrival, availability and transit times
BOSL

UPDATED: Cop slapped with “death caused by gross negligence or recklessness” charge

By RSLPF
February 17, 2017
Gaston is also a champion calypsonian.

Gaston is also a champion calypsonian.

PRESS RELEASE – On Thursday, February 16, 2017, Gilroy Gaston, was formally charged in relation to the shooting death of thirty nine (39) year old Yves Rene alias “Nazarene” of Fond Mange, Marigot.

Gilroy Gaston was charged for the offence of Death caused by gross negligence or recklessness, Contrary to Section 92 of the Criminal Code Chapter 3.01 of the Revised Laws of St. Lucia 2013.

He was subsequently bailed in the sum of fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00) cash or suitable surety. The following are also conditions of his bail: to surrender all travel documents and identification card, not to apply for travel documents without the courts permission, not to leave the state without courts permission and to report to the Micoud Police Station between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, during a police operation, at Fond Mange, Marigot, Yves Rene was fatally shot. A post mortem examination conducted upon the body revealed that he died as a result of brain and neck injury secondary to shot gun injury.

(8)(0)
Share15
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 15
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

3 comments

  1. Flyer
    February 17, 2017 at 6:41 PM

    What is the sentence does this charge carry? Does anyone know ?

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Oh Oh
    February 17, 2017 at 5:18 PM

    He's not above the law he should be charged like any common criminal. But trust me NOTHING is going to come out of the charges it will be swept under the rug like any other,remember St.Lucia is the land of LAWLESSNESS where justice is blind.

    (0)(2)
    Reply
  3. #JustSaying
    February 17, 2017 at 4:59 PM

    Much better....thank you
    That's what I call reporting.
    Kudos!

    (2)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.