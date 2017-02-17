UPDATED: Cop slapped with “death caused by gross negligence or recklessness” charge

PRESS RELEASE – On Thursday, February 16, 2017, Gilroy Gaston, was formally charged in relation to the shooting death of thirty nine (39) year old Yves Rene alias “Nazarene” of Fond Mange, Marigot.
Gilroy Gaston was charged for the offence of Death caused by gross negligence or recklessness, Contrary to Section 92 of the Criminal Code Chapter 3.01 of the Revised Laws of St. Lucia 2013.
He was subsequently bailed in the sum of fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000.00) cash or suitable surety. The following are also conditions of his bail: to surrender all travel documents and identification card, not to apply for travel documents without the courts permission, not to leave the state without courts permission and to report to the Micoud Police Station between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
On Sunday, January 8, 2017, during a police operation, at Fond Mange, Marigot, Yves Rene was fatally shot. A post mortem examination conducted upon the body revealed that he died as a result of brain and neck injury secondary to shot gun injury.
What is the sentence does this charge carry? Does anyone know ?
He's not above the law he should be charged like any common criminal. But trust me NOTHING is going to come out of the charges it will be swept under the rug like any other,remember St.Lucia is the land of LAWLESSNESS where justice is blind.
Much better....thank you
That's what I call reporting.
Kudos!