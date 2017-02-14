UPDATED: Chopping in Castries

A young man was hospitalised following a chopping incident in the city of Castries this afternoon.
According to sources, the victim, who is a resident of Cedars, Castries, was chopped on the right shoulder after he accosted someone whom he suspected of stealing a close relative’s chain sometime ago.
It is alleged that the perpetrator is a friend of the suspected chain thief. Several students were allegedly involved in the incident.
The victim, believed to be in his early 20s, was picked up from Bridge Street, Castries and transported to Victoria Hospital where he was treated in stable condition.
The incident reportedly occurred at Constitution Park.
