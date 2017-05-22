BREAKING NEWS: Horse killed, 7 injured in Roseau accident

A horse is dead and seven people injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Roseau, according to official and eyewitness reports.

When they arrived, emergency personnel from Gros Islet and Castries discovered the four-door Mazda pickup (FAR1196) in a ditch on its right side and the animal on the road suffering from mulitple injuries, including a broken leg. It died shortly after.

According to officials, seven people sustained various injuries from bruises to head trauma. All were transported to hospital by ambulances. Two had to be fully immobilised on a spine-support board.

It was not immediately clear who owns the horse, which was being ridden by a young male earlier in the night, according to one resident.

“This was a hazard waiting to unfold. This was a fatal accident, fortunately it was not the humans who lost. It will be miracle if the horse owner shows up and takes responsibility,” the resident said.

Officials received report of the accident at 11:20 p.m. Sunday (May 21, 2017).