BREAKING NEWS: Horse killed, 7 injured in Roseau accident

A horse is dead and seven people injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Roseau, according to official and eyewitness reports.
When they arrived, emergency personnel from Gros Islet and Castries discovered the four-door Mazda pickup (FAR1196) in a ditch on its right side and the animal on the road suffering from mulitple injuries, including a broken leg. It died shortly after.
According to officials, seven people sustained various injuries from bruises to head trauma. All were transported to hospital by ambulances. Two had to be fully immobilised on a spine-support board.
It was not immediately clear who owns the horse, which was being ridden by a young male earlier in the night, according to one resident.
“This was a hazard waiting to unfold. This was a fatal accident, fortunately it was not the humans who lost. It will be miracle if the horse owner shows up and takes responsibility,” the resident said.
Officials received report of the accident at 11:20 p.m. Sunday (May 21, 2017).
I think the horse owner is hilary! He always riding west
Amen.. to that... then again stray dogs, cats, you name it ...i feel persons who claim they have a love for animals should care for them...
this almost happened to me at night its difficult to see the animals because they have no lights.
You cannot predict the behavior of the animals. Sometimes I except the animal to continue crossing the street and they turn to return to the original side. Sometimes they just stop in panic.
Let's have a March for horses in captivity!
I believe the city should clean it up cause after the owner lost his horse then he has to spend money to clean up the streets smh
Real question was, how fast were they driving and could not stop in time. looks like a "Head on collision".
What an asinine comment! The vehicle was on its side when emergency personnel arrived. What you see there is waaay after, how can you tell is head on?? INYOWAN...
Hmmm I do believe there is a caption under the photo clearly stating ..."In this November 26, 2015 photo, a horse is dead after it collided with a two-door Nisan pick-up van in Beausejour, Gros-Islet. The driver, a farmer, escaped serious injuries." So what you see there is 2 years ago... hmm
Also no where in the article did it say the vehicle was removed and placed back onto the road. Too quick to find fault and call people names.
Idiot! The caption says that the photo is from 2015! When will you morons stop and read before you start blurting out crap? If you were a driver you would know how hard it is to simply stop suddenly to try and avoid hitting an animal that just appears out of nowhere in the night. Smfh
this is so sad R.I.P black beauty you will be missed
In St Lucia where animals roam freely, this type of accident will happen again unless animals are tied properly or until money becomes available to fence property where animals graze. I guess lack of resources means the owners will never be found and prosecuted.
Horses and cows should be branded. If it was stolen the owner would show up. find the owner test the poop.== LOL
Accident in roseau. Emergency personel from gros islet?
Yes, they share resources sometimes. It is nothing new.
I guess this means there will be horse meat on the grill for next fridays street jump.
The horse race has just began
St. Lucia, where animals roam freely and no one takes responsibility.