BREAKING NEWS: Blackmail case involving senator Ubaldus Raymond closed; defendants reportedly apologised

By SNO Staff
October 8, 2018
Raymond (left) and Kershel Louis (centre) and Curshaby Alexander.

(SNO) – Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Senator Ubaldus Raymond, has said the two young women in the blackmail case have apologised to him and the matter is now closed.

Raymond made the disclosure on Monday morning, Oct. 8 when reporters questioned him about the case outside the High Court.

He said the case has “come to a conclusion” and he has accepted the “sincere” apologies of both women.

“They were very repentant in their apologies,” he said. “I do accept their apologies and I believe that forgiveness is always stronger than hate and revenge, and I have forgiven these two young ladies for their criminal act against myself and my family and of course the rest of the country, I would say.”

In 2017, the young women, Curshaby Alexander and Kershel Louis, who were both 18 at the time, were arrested on charges of blackmail (SEE STORY) in connection with the leaking of nude photos.

Despite calls for his resignation, Raymond stood his ground.

 

9 comments

  2. yeah baby
    October 8, 2018 at 4:48 PM

    A crime was committed by these two bitches not the minister. What he does in private has no bearing on the matter.so GFYS

  4. Meli
    October 8, 2018 at 3:53 PM

    Nasty pervert... Now apologize to your wife for the emabarassment and shame you brought to her...and your son. Shameless, nasty, dirty old man. Don’t worry karma will get your sorry tail.

  6. Anonymous
    October 8, 2018 at 3:41 PM

    A picture is worth a thousand words. The image will never disappear.

  8. True Lucian
    October 8, 2018 at 3:40 PM

    Lmao , how about the minister apologize to the nation for the sully the cabinet name?

  10. Anonymous
    October 8, 2018 at 3:39 PM

    It this a reverse blackmail ? Hope they got more than the $700 they were originally promised.

  12. david musafae
    October 8, 2018 at 3:26 PM

    I wonder..were these young women threatened in any way to ge that confession out of them?

  14. Unknown
    October 8, 2018 at 3:22 PM

    Bullshit

