BREAKING NEWS: Blackmail case involving senator Ubaldus Raymond closed; defendants reportedly apologised

(SNO) – Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Senator Ubaldus Raymond, has said the two young women in the blackmail case have apologised to him and the matter is now closed.

Raymond made the disclosure on Monday morning, Oct. 8 when reporters questioned him about the case outside the High Court.

He said the case has “come to a conclusion” and he has accepted the “sincere” apologies of both women.

“They were very repentant in their apologies,” he said. “I do accept their apologies and I believe that forgiveness is always stronger than hate and revenge, and I have forgiven these two young ladies for their criminal act against myself and my family and of course the rest of the country, I would say.”

In 2017, the young women, Curshaby Alexander and Kershel Louis, who were both 18 at the time, were arrested on charges of blackmail (SEE STORY) in connection with the leaking of nude photos.

Despite calls for his resignation, Raymond stood his ground.