Don't Miss

Updated availability of pharmacy services during the 24 hour shutdown

By Ministry of Health
April 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share9
9 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health and Wellness informs the public that during the 24 hour shutdown from Wednesday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 7, 2020, pharmacy services will be available at the various wellness centres and hospitals based on a schedule.

All pharmacies at the various wellness centres and hospitals mentioned will be opened Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except the Gros Islet Polyclinic will be open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The schedule for pharmacy services at the wellness centres and hospitals are as follows:

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital

Thursday, April 2, 2020

• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Bexon Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital

– Friday, April 3, 2020

• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Bexon Wellness Centre
• Anse La Raye Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital

Monday, April 6, 2020

• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Bexon Wellness Centre
• Anse La Raye Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Bexon Wellness Centre
• Anse La Raye Wellness Centre
• Canaries Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share9
9 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.