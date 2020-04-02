Updated availability of pharmacy services during the 24 hour shutdown

Share This On:
(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Health and Wellness informs the public that during the 24 hour shutdown from Wednesday, April 1 to Tuesday, April 7, 2020, pharmacy services will be available at the various wellness centres and hospitals based on a schedule.
All pharmacies at the various wellness centres and hospitals mentioned will be opened Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except the Gros Islet Polyclinic will be open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The schedule for pharmacy services at the wellness centres and hospitals are as follows:
Wednesday, April 1, 2020
• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital
Thursday, April 2, 2020
• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Bexon Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital
– Friday, April 3, 2020
• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Bexon Wellness Centre
• Anse La Raye Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital
Monday, April 6, 2020
• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Bexon Wellness Centre
• Anse La Raye Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
• Gros-Islet Polyclinic
• Babonneau Wellness Centre
• Castries Wellness Centre
• Bexon Wellness Centre
• Anse La Raye Wellness Centre
• Canaries Wellness Centre
• Dennery Hospital
• Soufriere Hospital