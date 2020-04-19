Don't Miss

UPDATED: 44 arrested in Saint Lucia for breaking COVID-19 curfew

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 19, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — A total of 44 persons, to date, have been arrested and charged for breaking the islandwide curfew imposed by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The latest curfew violations occurred in Babonneau where the Babonneau Police Station confirmed the arrest of 14 persons, which brings the total to 44.

On Thursday, April 16, Corporal Ann Joseph, public relations officer of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force disclosed that 30 persons from across the island were arrested and charged for breaking the curfew.

The 10-hour daily curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the partial shutdown of the island are in effect until April 26, 2020.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Crime/Police

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.