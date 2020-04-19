UPDATED: 44 arrested in Saint Lucia for breaking COVID-19 curfew

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — A total of 44 persons, to date, have been arrested and charged for breaking the islandwide curfew imposed by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The latest curfew violations occurred in Babonneau where the Babonneau Police Station confirmed the arrest of 14 persons, which brings the total to 44.
On Thursday, April 16, Corporal Ann Joseph, public relations officer of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force disclosed that 30 persons from across the island were arrested and charged for breaking the curfew.
The 10-hour daily curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the partial shutdown of the island are in effect until April 26, 2020.
