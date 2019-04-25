Don't Miss
UPDATED: 30 nominated for National Youth Awards

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
April 25, 2019

(GIS) — The Department of Youth Development and Sports will host a Youth Awards Ceremony to culminate activities for National Youth Month.

The awards ceremony will recognize young persons for their achievements during the past year.

The nomination’s committee has shortlisted 30 nominees for this year’s awards.

Liota Charlemagne-Mason, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, said there are approximately 17 categories this year, with the highest number of nominees coming from the performing arts division.

National Youth Awards will be held at the Finance Administrative Centre on Saturday, April 28.

Shortlisted Nominees for Youth Awards 2019

Outstanding Youth in Entrepreneurship
Frutage Jeuness- Windia Krishna Jaunai and Chrisha St. Brice
Jedonni Farms, JBK Landscapes- Jeshurun Andrew
Healthy Strands – Jancel Mater

Outstanding Youth in Social Development
Junior Colyn Delice
Chelsea Joseph
Su- Anne Charlery White
Anita Felix
Jeshurun Andrew

Outstanding Youth in Performing Arts
Chrisla Emmanuel
Manasseh Stanislaus
Jamaal Bruce
Marlia Crick
Jamieson Edward
Chelsea Joseph
Deshawn Augustin
Jervais Antoine

Outstanding Youth Organization
Rising Stars Police Youth Club
HERstoire Collective
BILD Babonneau Secondary School
United Vision Youth Organization (UVYO)
Junior Under Mentorship Program (Jump)
Babonneau Youth Synergy
Youth Power Group

Outstanding Student Council
Corinth Secondary School
Anse Ger Secondary School

Outstanding Youth Fellow
Junior Colyn Delice
Anita Felix

Youth of the Year
Keithlin Caroo
Chrishna St Brice
Anita Felix
Su-Anne Robyn Charlery White
Junior Colyn Delice
Jeshurun Andrew
Nyus Alfred

Esteemed Challenge Award
Kevin Jean Baptiste
Wellington Alexander
Nahum Ferdinand

Community Achievement Award (organization)
Rising Stars Police Youth Club
Castries Central Youth Development Organization
HerStoire
Babonneau Youth Synergy
United Vision Youth Organization (UVYO)

Community Achievement Award (individual)
Junior Colyn Delice
Anita Felix
Kenier Barthelmy
Alexia Alcindor

Outstanding Youth in Agriculture
Keithlin Caroo
Jeshurun Andrew

Outstanding Student Leader
Rahym Augustin Joseph
Sam Eudovicque
Sherwin Alexander

