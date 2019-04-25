UPDATED: 30 nominated for National Youth Awards

Share This On:

(GIS) — The Department of Youth Development and Sports will host a Youth Awards Ceremony to culminate activities for National Youth Month.

The awards ceremony will recognize young persons for their achievements during the past year.

The nomination’s committee has shortlisted 30 nominees for this year’s awards.

Liota Charlemagne-Mason, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, said there are approximately 17 categories this year, with the highest number of nominees coming from the performing arts division.

National Youth Awards will be held at the Finance Administrative Centre on Saturday, April 28.

Shortlisted Nominees for Youth Awards 2019

Outstanding Youth in Entrepreneurship

Frutage Jeuness- Windia Krishna Jaunai and Chrisha St. Brice

Jedonni Farms, JBK Landscapes- Jeshurun Andrew

Healthy Strands – Jancel Mater

Outstanding Youth in Social Development

Junior Colyn Delice

Chelsea Joseph

Su- Anne Charlery White

Anita Felix

Jeshurun Andrew

Outstanding Youth in Performing Arts

Chrisla Emmanuel

Manasseh Stanislaus

Jamaal Bruce

Marlia Crick

Jamieson Edward

Chelsea Joseph

Deshawn Augustin

Jervais Antoine

Outstanding Youth Organization

Rising Stars Police Youth Club

HERstoire Collective

BILD Babonneau Secondary School

United Vision Youth Organization (UVYO)

Junior Under Mentorship Program (Jump)

Babonneau Youth Synergy

Youth Power Group

Outstanding Student Council

Corinth Secondary School

Anse Ger Secondary School

Outstanding Youth Fellow

Junior Colyn Delice

Anita Felix

Youth of the Year

Keithlin Caroo

Chrishna St Brice

Anita Felix

Su-Anne Robyn Charlery White

Junior Colyn Delice

Jeshurun Andrew

Nyus Alfred

Esteemed Challenge Award

Kevin Jean Baptiste

Wellington Alexander

Nahum Ferdinand

Community Achievement Award (organization)

Rising Stars Police Youth Club

Castries Central Youth Development Organization

HerStoire

Babonneau Youth Synergy

United Vision Youth Organization (UVYO)

Community Achievement Award (individual)

Junior Colyn Delice

Anita Felix

Kenier Barthelmy

Alexia Alcindor

Outstanding Youth in Agriculture

Keithlin Caroo

Jeshurun Andrew

Outstanding Student Leader

Rahym Augustin Joseph

Sam Eudovicque

Sherwin Alexander

