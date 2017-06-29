PRESS RELEASE: Air defense plan against terrorist and subversive attacks

The Venezuelan government denounced and condemned an air attack against the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior and Justice and the Supreme Court of Justice on Tuesday.

President Nicolas Maduro gave details of an armed attack from a helicopter of the Crime Investigation Police Body CICPC by a subversive group against the said governmental buildings.

“An air defense and detection plan was activated. That person threw grenades, one did not explode,” said the President at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, where the National Journalism Award 2017 was presented.

He reported that the investigations continue and called on the opposition coalition MUD to condemn this attack. “I condemn this terrorist attack and urge the MUD to condemn this act of violence eminently putsch.”

“I hope the Public Prosecutor’s Office takes action on this issue, because this is simply an attack of terrorist violence that if there had been no a quick response from the security forces, we were sorely lamenting loss of life.”

According to the President’s statement, the pilot of the aircraft that fired into offices of the Top Court, worked for the former Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Miguel Rodriguez Torres, recently linked to the international conspiracy to overthrow the Bolivarian government.

“(Rodriguez Torres) accepted today that he works for the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency of the United States),” he said.

On several occasions the Bolivarian Government has denounced the implementation of a coup plot carried out by people linked to the Venezuelan opposition. This plan, according to the documentary investigations, aims to attack officials, institutions and symbols of the Venezuelan State.