UPDATE: Windies announce squad for title defence

Share This On:

(CMC) – Selectors have announced a 15-member West Indies squad to contest the ICC Twenty20 World Cup next month.

The side predictably will be led by Stafanie Taylor and includes the core of the 2016 championship side like Merissa Aguilleira, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews.

Selectors have also named uncapped 20-year-old Sheneta Grimmond in the squad and have recalled Chinelle Henry and Britney Cooper.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Merissa Aguilleira, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond.