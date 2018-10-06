UPDATE: Victim of fatal Dennery accident identified

(SNO) — The deceased in last night’s motor vehicle accident that occurred in the Grande Ravine-Richfond area of Dennery has been identified as Devon Francis, a labourer of Augier, Vieux Fort.

A police official told St. Lucia News Online that Francis, was the driver and lone occupant of a green BMW motor car (registration number PK8382) that careened off the road, overturned, and ended up in a ditch, shortly after 8 p.m.

According to the official, Francis appeared to have lost control of the car as he exited Grande Ravine to enter Richfond.

A woman who was at the scene said the accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. in “Richfond, Dennery on your way to Grande Ravine”.

“The car is flipped over, we can’t see the person. It looks like the person is dead,” the woman said.

Police said Francis was pronounced dead at the Dennery Hospital.

He was in his early 20’s and was a past student of Micoud Secondary School, class of 2011, according to reports.