UPDATE: Victim in Arundel Hill shooting identified

(St. Lucia News Online) — The man who was shot and injured in a house in Arundel Hill, Castries on Monday, May 11, 2020, has been identified by law enforcement sources and his daughter as 46-year-old Dennis Regis.

Police said Regis was shot in his left bicep by a known suspect.

He is currently in stable condition.

His daughter, 19-year-old Britney Fournillier, who resides overseas, told St. Lucia News Online Monday evening that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between her father and a “young man”.

The victim and the suspect reportedly had at least two altercations earlier this month, Fournillier said.

“There has been a young man that has been interfering with him for some time,” Fournillier said. “On Friday, the young man was pelting stones at my father, and in his house, and my father threw a plastic bottle back at him. The young man stated that he was coming back for him.

Fournillier said another incident occurred between the two on May 2.

She said her father is unwilling to disclose the source of the beef.

“All I know is that once I was on a call with him, and while I was on the call with him — I am assuming that the guy was interfering with him — and my father asked ‘are you doing this deliberately’ and my father didn’t say anything and he hung up the call. And I called back and he didn’t want to tell me what happened so I am not sure how long this has been going on and for what exactly,” the daughter explained.

It is not yet clear if the suspect has been caught.

A Saint Lucia Fire Service official told St. Lucia News Online that Castries fire personnel received the call about the Arundel Hill shooting at about 9:07 a.m.

The official said Regis, also known as ‘Fugie’, was transported to the Owen King European Union Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his body.

Police and the man’s daughter said he sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder area.

Photos obtained by St. Lucia News Online show the bloodied Regis laying on the ground in front a step of the house and a pool of blood around an overturned sofa chair inside the house.

“He doing ok now,” his daughter said. “They did the surgery on him already. The bullet …. passed through.”

