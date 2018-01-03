UPDATE: Two St. Lucians in custody for double murder of foreign nationals

Two St. Lucians are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation into the shooting death of two non-nationals, according to a law enforcement source.
The incident occurred on Sunday, December 31, sometime after 9 p.m. on the St. Jude Highway in Vieux-Fort.
The victims are Vincente Jose Mendoza Pacheco, 26, a Venezuelan national, and Riche S. Ramdass, 24, a Trinidadian national.
Pacheco was found in a rented Honda CRV, Reg. # PK 437 with gunshots wounds about his body. He was subsequently transported to the Jude Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The body of Ramdass who died on the spot, was discovered in a driveway several metres from the vehicle in which Pacheco was found.
Police discovered an undisclosed sum of Euros and a 9mm firearm in the vehicle, which they say was coming from the driveway when the shooting took place.
According to the police, they received a report of a vehicular accident, but when they arrived at the scene, they realised it was a shooting incident.
Residents living nearby said they heard the sound of several gunshots in the area at the time of the incident.
Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.
This is a drug deal gone bad, it always catch up to you in the end
The police has started on the right footing in this new year. Let us hope and pray that it continue this way. Let us all pray for them. The job is a difficult job.
How do you all have two in custody already and in the Saddia Baron case no one up to this day,you police in Vieux-Fort too bias.
It's a shame the Police are so hungry and quick to make an arrest when they realize it's a drug deal gone bad. Why haven't they made an arrest to the people who murdered that innocent mother? The investigation is dead, not updates on that. As soon as they notice there might be some drugs or money involved they have already made an arrest. They don't want the money trail to go cold. These police investigate only crimes that will benefit them financially and the rest doesn't matter. What a shame on these hungry police.
After reading the story, the answer is clear.DDGW. SO who was the horse and who was the jockey?
