UPDATE: Two dead after Castries motorcycle crash

By SNO Staff
October 21, 2019

Two young men are dead following a motorcycle accident at the waterfront in Castries on Saturday, Oct. 19, police said on Monday.

A motorcycle with Jn Marie Everiste, 20, of Monchy, Gros Islet, and his passenger, Kearan Pascal, 19, of Degazon, Gros Islet on board crashed into the metal barriers, shortly before 10 p.m., police told St. Lucia News Online.

Everiste was unresponsive at the scene and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at Victoria Hospital.

Pascal succumbed to his injuries at the same hospital on Sunday, Oct. 20, police said.

