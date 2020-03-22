UPDATE: Two ‘dangerous’ Bordelais prisoners still at large

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — Two prisoners are still on the run following a daring escape from the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

Four other prisoners who had escaped were recaptured shortly after, in the vicinity of the facility.

Officials have identified the ones still at large as Dave Joseph and Markin Marquis, who had been remanded for murder. It was initially reported that only Marquis was on the run after he allegedly overpowered a corrections officer and took away his keys.

The men are considered dangerous — possibly armed, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the escapees is to encouraged to contact the nearest police station but advised not to approach the escapees.

Following the escape of the prisoners, a riot broke out in the facility, officials said.

Reports are that prisoners set fire to two mattresses — threatening to burn down the facility — and posted videos of the incident on social media.

There were no reports of injuries.

The prison is currently on lockdown.

(More in a subsequent report)

