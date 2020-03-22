Don't Miss
NIC responds to COVID-19 outbreak in Saint Lucia *** Saint Lucia to have ‘testing capacity for COVID-19 next week’ *** ‘Full transition’ of Victoria Hospital to OKEU Hospital begins next Wednesday *** St. Lucia implements ‘partial scale down’ of all non-essential activities for 2 weeks *** Soufriere jetties to be closed tomorrow *** Don’t visit ferry terminal to pick up returning nationals from Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe *** Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits *** Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

UPDATE: Two ‘dangerous’ Bordelais prisoners still at large

By St. Lucia News Online
March 22, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share55
55 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Two prisoners are still on the run following a daring escape from the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

Four other prisoners who had escaped were recaptured shortly after, in the vicinity of the facility.

Officials have identified the ones still at large as Dave Joseph and Markin Marquis, who had been remanded for murder. It was initially reported that only Marquis was on the run after he allegedly overpowered a corrections officer and took away his keys.

The men are considered dangerous — possibly armed, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the escapees is to encouraged to contact the nearest police station but advised not to approach the escapees.

Following the escape of the prisoners, a riot broke out in the facility, officials said.

Reports are that prisoners set fire to two mattresses — threatening to burn down the facility — and posted videos of the incident on social media.

There were no reports of injuries.

The prison is currently on lockdown.

(More in a subsequent report)

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share55
55 Shares
Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.