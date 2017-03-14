UPDATE: Three St. Lucians held for bank fraud face charges

Three St. Lucians, held as suspects in connection with the theft of large sums of money from Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) that may have affected customers of Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ltd. (BOSVG) and other financial institutions, are likely to be charged Tuesday, according to media reports.

The St. Lucians were on Saturday taken into the custody of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

A fourth person is still at large, the Searchlight newspaper had reported, adding that the fraudsters used a keypad device.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the BOSVG said it is aware of recent reports of fraudulent activities at ATM’s which may have affected some of its customers.

iWitness News reported yesterday that the St. Lucians were met with over $70,000 and the bank is calculating how much money it might have lost to the suspected scammers.

iWitness News said it was also “reliably informed” that charges could be laid against the non-nationals on Tuesday.

“Sources say that police were on Monday still calculating the amount of money that might have been illegally obtained through the scheme, even as they continued their hunt for a fourth person suspected of having been involved,” the online newspaper reported.

“BOSVG did not refer to the police investigation in its statement but said that the incidences “are not limited to any particular bank and are likely to have affected various institutions,” the report stated.