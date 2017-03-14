UPDATE: Three St. Lucians held for bank fraud face charges

Three St. Lucians, held as suspects in connection with the theft of large sums of money from Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) that may have affected customers of Bank of St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ltd. (BOSVG) and other financial institutions, are likely to be charged Tuesday, according to media reports.
The St. Lucians were on Saturday taken into the custody of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).
A fourth person is still at large, the Searchlight newspaper had reported, adding that the fraudsters used a keypad device.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, the BOSVG said it is aware of recent reports of fraudulent activities at ATM’s which may have affected some of its customers.
iWitness News reported yesterday that the St. Lucians were met with over $70,000 and the bank is calculating how much money it might have lost to the suspected scammers.
iWitness News said it was also “reliably informed” that charges could be laid against the non-nationals on Tuesday.
“Sources say that police were on Monday still calculating the amount of money that might have been illegally obtained through the scheme, even as they continued their hunt for a fourth person suspected of having been involved,” the online newspaper reported.
“BOSVG did not refer to the police investigation in its statement but said that the incidences “are not limited to any particular bank and are likely to have affected various institutions,” the report stated.
Set them free please they are my uncles n i miss them
All 3 of them from castries, jnbaptiste, williams and phillips
What does the fraud have to do with Royalty. Set the word Royal aside. The subject is BANK FRAUD which St Lucians committed in St. Vincent.
idiot
Here stupid Lucians go again , talking crap about Royal . If you don't have anything to say , keep your arse shut.
You must be a jackass
Put the names out
Gud job RSVGPF
Banks r thieves
Well for Saint Lucia on February 1966, Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Phillip, visited St. Lucia. Then the word ROYAL was bestowed on the title of the Force. The title was then ROYAL ST. LUCIA POLICE FORCE.
now you think that is right uh. you working so damn hard for your money most times taking crap from people and the little money not enough and you have these bastards just taking what they dont work for. go and see is from poor people that working years to save something they take the money from. that is not fair and wrong on all levels i could imagine if was my account that was wiped out with the little that in it. just imagine if they never got these guys or the money. that means the bank now have to repay all that money back i hope they put them in jail for a long time. de ban voler
In a case as this one who is responsible for replacing your funds? The bank? At least the found the money
What is 'royal' about that police force? Tell me.
Well for Saint Lucia in February 1966, Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Phillip, visited St. Lucia. Then the word ROYAL was bestowed on the title of the Force. The title was then ROYAL ST. LUCIA POLICE FORCE.
Well for Saint Lucia on February 1966, Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Phillip, visited St. Lucia. Then the word ROYAL was bestowed on the title of the Force. The title was then ROYAL ST. LUCIA POLICE FORCE.
Well for Saint Lucia on February 1966, Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Phillip, visited St. Lucia. Then the word ROYAL was bestowed on the title of the Force. The title was then ROYAL ST. LUCIA POLICE FORCE.