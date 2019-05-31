UPDATE: Three bandits dead after shootout with police in Guyana

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — Three armed bandits who attacked a Norton Street construction worker in his home demanding money and jewellery, were shot dead by the Police on Thursday night.

Two of the bandits have since been identified as Shawn Browne Jr. and Junior Nurse. The third bandit is still to be identified.

Construction worker Neville Leslie said he was in his house when the three armed men invaded and held him and his 5-year-old son at gunpoint.

He said the three men demanded money and jewellery, claiming that they were aware that there was a woman staying in the house who had just arrived in the country.

The man said he pleaded with them even as they refused to believe him. At one point, Leslie said his 5-year-old son questioned him about whether they were going to be killed by the gunmen. The man said it was at that stage that the police arrived and the bandits started to engage the police in a shootout. He said he was able to escape with his son through a bedroom window.

The shootout lasted for over an hour in the poorly lit neighbourhood. Scores of police officers arrived at the scene and could be spotted taking up tactical positions. As the gunfire eventually eased, one of the bandits was seen alive but injured being taken to a police vehicle. He died while undergoing treatment at the Georgetown hospital.

The other two died on the spot at the Norton Street house.

At the hospital, the mother of Shawn Browne was overheard telling friends that she last saw her 25-year-old earlier in the night and he was the type to not take advice.

Police investigators are continuing their probe tonight.

