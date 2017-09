Homicide victim #41 has been identified as 16-year-old Antonio McVane, better known as Edmund, of Bagatelle, Castries.

The teen was shot in the chest around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 30 in Bagatelle.

He was transported via private means to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating reports that a shot or shots were fired from a vehicle.