UPDATE: Teen girl charged for smuggling phone in Bordelais

Share This On:

Pin 3 Shares

A 17-year-old girl has been charged for smuggling a cell phone into the Bordelais Correctional Facility and trying to pass it on to an inmate — her brother, police said.

Michealer Soumere of Bruceville, Vieux Fort was granted $1,000 bail or suitable surety when she appeared in court on Monday.

She was charged on Saturday for introducing a prohibited item into the prison.

The incident reportedly occurred last week while she was visiting her brother, accompanied by her mother.

( 0 ) ( 0 )