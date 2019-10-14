UPDATE: Teen girl charged for smuggling phone in Bordelais

Share This On:
A 17-year-old girl has been charged for smuggling a cell phone into the Bordelais Correctional Facility and trying to pass it on to an inmate — her brother, police said.
Michealer Soumere of Bruceville, Vieux Fort was granted $1,000 bail or suitable surety when she appeared in court on Monday.
She was charged on Saturday for introducing a prohibited item into the prison.
The incident reportedly occurred last week while she was visiting her brother, accompanied by her mother.
