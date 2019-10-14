Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

UPDATE: Teen girl charged for smuggling phone in Bordelais

By SNO Staff
October 14, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

Bordelais Correctional Facility

A 17-year-old girl has been charged for smuggling a cell phone into the Bordelais Correctional Facility and trying to pass it on to an inmate — her brother, police said.

Michealer Soumere of Bruceville, Vieux Fort was granted $1,000 bail or suitable surety when she appeared in court on Monday.

She was charged on Saturday for introducing a prohibited item into the prison.

The incident reportedly occurred last week while she was visiting her brother, accompanied by her mother.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.