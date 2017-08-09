UPDATE: Teen drowned, post mortem reveals

A post mortem examination has revealed that a Castries teen whose lifeless body was fished from the sea off Vigie beach on Sunday died as a result of drowning, according to reliable sources.

The post mortem was carried out on Tuesday, August 8.

Sixteen-year-old John Baptiste Flemius, aka Junior, of Morne Du Don, Castries was reported missing by family members on Friday, two days before he was found dead, police said.

The Police Marine Unit recovered his body on Sunday around 8 a.m.