UPDATE: Teen drowned, post mortem reveals

A post mortem examination has revealed that a Castries teen whose lifeless body was fished from the sea off Vigie beach on Sunday died as a result of drowning, according to reliable sources.
The post mortem was carried out on Tuesday, August 8.
Sixteen-year-old John Baptiste Flemius, aka Junior, of Morne Du Don, Castries was reported missing by family members on Friday, two days before he was found dead, police said.
The Police Marine Unit recovered his body on Sunday around 8 a.m.
RIP young one. Hope that his family is coping in this difficult time.
It is a great relief that this case does not sound like a suicide. We are doing the young a very grave injustice. We are bringing them into this world without any responsibility on our part, the parents and society, to nurture them, and to get them to be the very best that they can be.