Don't Miss
MASSIVE SALE AT AUTO DOMAIN INC. IN CORINTH, GROS ISLET, July 15-July 20, 2019, 40% off on selected items: transmissions, engines, body, electric, brakes, filters, headlamps. Call 758-584-2621 or 758-287-2886

UPDATE: Teacher fatally shot in Jamaica home invasion

By Jamaica Gleaner
July 10, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share23
23 Shares

Bishop Gibson High School teacher Carolyn Campbell – Contributed photo

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The Mandeville Police are probing the murder of a high school teacher in Melrose Mews, Manchester.

According to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, the deceased, 43-year-old Carolyn Campbell, was shot and killed in her home this morning at approximately 1:00 a.m.

It is further reported that Campbell, who was employed at Bishop Gibson High School, along with a family member was at home when they heard noise coming from outside.

Shortly after, a gunman reportedly kicked in the door to the entrance of the house and opened gun fire hitting Campbell several times.

The other person was not injured in the shooting.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share23
23 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.