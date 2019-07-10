UPDATE: Teacher fatally shot in Jamaica home invasion

Share This On:

Pin 23 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The Mandeville Police are probing the murder of a high school teacher in Melrose Mews, Manchester.

According to the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, the deceased, 43-year-old Carolyn Campbell, was shot and killed in her home this morning at approximately 1:00 a.m.

It is further reported that Campbell, who was employed at Bishop Gibson High School, along with a family member was at home when they heard noise coming from outside.

Shortly after, a gunman reportedly kicked in the door to the entrance of the house and opened gun fire hitting Campbell several times.

The other person was not injured in the shooting.

( 0 ) ( 0 )