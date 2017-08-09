UPDATE: Suspect in Micoud homicide released

The male suspect in the stabbing death of New Extension, Micoud resident Davidson Egarnes has been released from police custody pending further investigations, according to reliable sources.

Egarnes, 21, sustained a fatal stab wound around 10 p.m. on July 31, 2017 in the vicinity of the Micoud Playing Field.

Police said Egarnes was transported via ambulance to St. Jude Hospital where he succumbed due to his injuries on Tuesday, August 1.

A post mortem examination revealed that he died as a result of a stab wound to the abdomen.

It is alleged that the deceased and the suspect had a history of conflicts between them and that on the day of the incident the deceased attacked the suspect.

Sources say the suspect was released recently without charge.

This was the 33rd homicide for 2017.