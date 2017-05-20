UPDATE: Suspect in hiding following gruesome chopping in Babonneau; victim identified

A male suspect is on the run after he allegedly chopped another male in Ti Chemin, Babonneau Saturday afternoon (May 20, 2017), police said.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Courtney Regis, originally from Marisule, Gros Islet, but residing at Ti Chemin, police said.

Eyewitnesses said Regis sustained several “gruesome” cutlass-inflicted wounds including a deep laceration to one of his arms.

He is reportedly in serious but stable condition at hospital.

The suspect, who is reportedly from Ti Chemin, was also injured in the physical altercation that occurred around 5 p.m., police said.

A source said both males appeared to have had disputes in the past.