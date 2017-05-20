Advertisement
UPDATE: Suspect in hiding following gruesome chopping in Babonneau; victim identified

By SNO Staff
May 20, 2017

y17gw33wvq_cutlass-300x225A male suspect is on the run after he allegedly chopped another male in Ti Chemin, Babonneau Saturday afternoon (May 20, 2017), police said.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Courtney Regis, originally from Marisule, Gros Islet, but residing at Ti Chemin, police said.

Eyewitnesses said Regis sustained several “gruesome” cutlass-inflicted wounds including a deep laceration to one of his arms.

He is reportedly in serious but stable condition at hospital.

The suspect, who is reportedly from Ti Chemin, was also injured in the physical altercation that occurred around 5 p.m., police said.

A source said both males appeared to have had disputes in the past.

2 comments

  1. MR COCO
    May 21, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    Great, we have had a chopping and a shooting. We just need some tourists to get robbed and the weekend will be a big success.

  2. straight SHOOTER
    May 21, 2017 at 9:35 AM

    ====CUTLASS SHOULD BE FOR FARMING NOT A WEAPON OF CHOICE=== SHOULD BE AT YOUR RESIDENCE OR PLACE OF WORK NOT ON YOUR PERSON AT ALL TIMES === PEACE==

