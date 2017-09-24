UPDATE: Suspect in custody for homicide #39

The male suspect in the most recent homicide is in police custody, according to reliable sources.

The suspect is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Julianus Felix during a dispute at Felix’s residence in Corinth, Gros Islet around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Felix, succumbed at Victoria Hospital this morning, Sept. 24.

His death brings the island’s homicide figure to 39.

Felix was reportedly a close friend of Seame ‘Shem’ Cherry, a 27-year-old Corinth, Gros Islet resident, who was fatally shot in Piat, Grand Riviere, Gros Islet around 2 a.m. on June 10 while at a remembrance party for a male friend who was killed in January.

Look out for more developments from this story later today.

