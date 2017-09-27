Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

UPDATE: St. Lucian woman remanded in connection with Barbados cocaine bust

By Barbados Today
September 27, 2017
Pierre

(BARBADOS TODAY) – A 23-year-old St Lucian chef, who is accused of importing two kilogrammes of cocaine into Barbados valued at $100, 000, has been remanded to Dodds prison.

Johnelle Leeanne Pierre of Ti-Rocher, Micoud was arrested after clearing immigration at the Grantley Adams International Airport last Monday. She was subsequently charged with possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of cocaine, after a dog from the Canine Unit detected the drugs, which were found in seven packages, concealed in a false compartment of her suitcase.

Pierre was not required to plead to the charges when she appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the No. 1 District Magistrates’ Court where the prosecutor, Station Sergeant Neville Reid, objected to bail for the non-national for fear that she may abscond.

She was therefore remanded to prison until October 4.

