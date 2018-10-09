UPDATE: Senator Raymond accepts apology from two women charged with blackmail

(CMC) – A St. Lucia government minister Monday said he has accepted apologies from two young ladies who were charged with blackmailing him and that he is happy the court matter is now over.

“I encouraged them and told them that though they cannot erase their past however they need to focus on their future,” said the Public Service Minister, Dr Ubaldus Raymond.

Last year, the two 18-year-old ladies were arrested after nude photos of Raymond were leaked online. The charges have since been withdrawn.

“They were very repentant in their apologies. I do accept their apologies and I always believe that forgiveness is always stronger than hate and revenge,’ Raymond told reporters Monday.

“I have forgiven these two young ladies for their criminal act against myself and my family and of course the rest of the country I would say,” said Raymond, who served as Minister in the Ministry of Finance at the time of the allegation.

Raymond said he is encouraging young people here to take the path of hard work and dedication, adding “I am happy it has come to an end”.

When the allegations were first made, there had been calls for Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to dismiss Raymond or force him to resign.