UPDATE: Saint Lucian boy getting treatment in Trinidad for severe burns

By SNO Staff
October 15, 2019

Michael Charles, who was born in Saint Lucia but living in Virgin Gorda, BVI, sustained second-degree burns in a kitchen accident, relatives say.

A three-year-old Saint Lucian boy who sustained second-degree burns in a kitchen accident in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands (BVI) on October 6, 2019, is now in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) receiving treatment, according to reports.

Michael Charles was severely burned after a pot of water, boiling on a stove, spilled on him.

The boy’s relatives have been seeking the public’s help through social media to help offset travel and medical expenses which are expected to exceed US$50,000.

Michael is now receiving treatment in Trinidad and Tobago.

At the time of writing this story, the family had raised almost $7,000 via online fundraising website, GoFundMe.

An October 11, 2019 update on the website states that Michael was “airlifted late this week to Trinidad for further treatment”.

He received a blood transfusion on October 15, 2019, another update states.

“He is constantly experiencing pain but is receiving medication to help him be more comfortable. Michael also underwent some skin treatment to remove the remainder of the damaged skin. His appetite is lost and is eating very little, Michael has had to be fed with a syringe. Please keep him in your prayers.

Reports are that he has lost appetite and is in a lot of pain.

“The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the kind donors for your generous contribution; especially the comforting words through this ordeal. Again, thank you,” an update from the organiser states.

Donations can be made at  Scotiabank account number, 108001038, or via Michael’s GoFundMe Page by CLICKING HERE. Michael’s mother, Vernessa Charles, can be reached at +1 (284) 343-3166.

