UPDATE: Saint Lucia receives 55 negative COVID-19 test results

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that an additional 55 samples that were tested for COVID-19 have turned out to be negative.

The results were received on Monday, May 11, 2020, the Ministry said in a news release.

This adds to the 45 negative test results that were received on Friday, May 8.

According to the Ministry, a total of 657 tests have been conducted to date.

Saint Lucia has recorded a total of 18 positive (confirmed) cases of COVID-19 as of May 11, 2020, the Ministry said.

“Seventeen are fully recovered and have reintegrated into their communities and one active case is currently in hospital care and recovering well,” the Ministry added.

Saint Lucia is currently under a 10-hour curfew, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, to help combat the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

Though no one has died locally, over 30 Saint Lucians overseas have succumbed to the virus.

