UPDATE: Saadia Byron’s semi-nude body was covered with stones

The search for mother of three Saadia Byron has ended in tragedy.

The lifeless body of the 32-year-old Black Bay, Laborie resident was discovered in a “shallow stone grave” around midday today, Nov. 11, close to her residence, according to relatives and law enforcement sources.

Saadia’s body was semi-nude and covered with stones, sources said.

“The lower body was naked but her bra and top were still on but not covering the breast/s,” an eyewitness said.

“It was a stone grave. They just laid her on the ground and covered the body with stones,” the source added.

Investigators suspect Saadia was raped then murdered.

A post mortem will determine the cause of death.

Byron had been missing since yesterday, Friday, Nov. 10, and after a condom, a stone, human faeces and her underwear were discovered about 25 metres from her residence, relatives, including her mother, Georginia Byron feared the worst.

“At least they should of leave the body for me to see…” Georginia had said in an ealier interview.

Relatives and friends said Saadia was a quiet and friendly person.

A former classmate of the deceased described her death as “messed up and pure wickedness”.

“I know her since we went to infant school together. She was a few years ahead and I usually see her by the road,” the friend said. “When people make up their minds to kill, or whatever they want to do, it’s difficult for anyone to stop this. She was so quiet.”