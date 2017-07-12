PRESS RELEASE: St Jude Hospital calls for increased security measures

On Saturday, July 8, 2017 a patient brought in from the Bordelais Correctional Facility absconded briefly while admitted at St Jude Hospital. CLICK HERE TO SEE PR ON THE ESCAPE

This incident highlights a longstanding concern at St Jude Hospital regarding the level of security surrounding prisoners who visit the institution to access medical services.

There have been other incidents in the past where prisoners brought to the hospital for clinical services or admitted to the wards have attempted to or absconded altogether.

It is against this backdrop that the Board of Directors and Management of St Jude Hospital express their concern about the level of security provided for prisoner patients arriving at the institution from the Bordelais Correctional Facility and other police stations. This latest incident brings to the fore the need to review and strengthen security measures for the hospital.

St Jude Hospital is committed to treating every patient with the same level of respect and dignity, irrespective of their background. The institution also has a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of other patients, the public and its staff.

St Jude Hospital believes that clear security measures must be implemented to guard prisoners who are admitted to the hospital or those who report for outpatient clinical services in an effort to ensure the safety of other patients, staff and visitors to the hospital.

It is timely at this juncture that appropriate and proactive measures be employed to safeguard the second largest health care institution in our nation so as to offset incidents which may compromise the safety and security of hospital clients and our staff.

The hospital’s Board and Management will therefore be seeking to engage the relevant authorities with the objectives of discussing and agreeing to enhanced security measures at St Jude Hospital.