PRESS RELEASE: Groovy soca artist John Antoine releases tracks dedicated to the ladies

For many Artists who are attached to certain genres, stepping out of their comfort zone could be a bit tricky. But that is not the case with Soft Rock and Blues artist John Antoine.

Last week Antoine released his version of a Groovy Soca, “I like it Like That,” produced by Caye Productions.

Though he is not competing in any Soca competitions, Antoine felt he should produce something positive for the ladies.

“Any man will tell you it’s a good feeling to have a beautiful and sexy woman. The amazing thing is that when you enter the club, all eyes are on her. This song is about the confident ladies who don’t care who is watching or what the world will say about her when she is expressing herself on the dance floor. In her mind, if her man is not complaining ,then he likes it like that, ” explained Antoine.

Piggy backing on the success of “I like it Like that” Antoine also released ” In Love Again,” another track dedicated to the ladies.

” It is a wonderful feeling falling in love all over again; it’s a feeling that will make a brother walk a million miles just to see that special woman . The way she makes him feel ,in love, over and over again, ” expressed Antoine.

Djs and listeners across Saint Lucia have responded favorably to the double release calling it unique in lyrics and delivery.

Listen to the tracks at the following SoundCloud links:

https://soundcloud.com/antoine758/01-in-love-again-john-antoine-gineh-riddim-caye-productions

https://soundcloud.com/antoine758/03-i-like-it-like-that-john-antoine-mush-pillon-riddim-caye-productions



About John Antoine

Antoine is a Performing Artiste, Singer/Song Writer and Instrumentalist. His genres span across Soft Rock, Jazz & Blues, Reggae and Inspirational Music. His passion for music spans wide over 20 years. He was a lead vocalist in a number of local bands and performed at the St. Lucia Jazz Festival and Official Government Events. He presently hosts a duo set at Q Jazz Lounge and Royalton Hotel. Apart from his vocal and lyrical abilities, Antoine is also skilled with the Alto Saxophone, Acoustic Guitar and Percussion while his band mate is skilled with the Steel Pan.

Original Releases to date:

1. Just Cry – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_JMzvNTS4A

2. Saint Lucia Wake Up – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dUA5qiYjEI&feature=youtu.be