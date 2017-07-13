PRESS RELEASE: Applications open for Saint Lucia National Youth Council Youth Ambassadors Network

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council is pleased to open Applications for its Youth Ambassadors Network!

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council has realized the importance of developing the leadership prowess of youth, and as such, aims to provide the relevant platforms for young Saint Lucians to realize their leadership potential. The Youth Ambassadors Network will provide youth with the opportunity to cultivate these skills through representation at events on the community, district, national, regional and international levels.

Through training, the young ambassadors will receive the relevant knowledge and experience in order to provide the best representation for themselves and their communities.

Requirements: Must be between the ages of 16 and 29, Must be enrolled in or have graduated from a tertiary level institution (consideration will be given to Form 5 students who meet age requirements) and must be part of a school, community, church or national group or club.

For more information, please message us via our various social media platforms, email nyc.saintlucia@gmail.com, call or whatsapp 728 0259 or speak to any member of the NYCxecutive.

Please share within your networks, and encourage promising young people to apply.

Deadline for Applications: August 15th, 2017.

Apply here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1g_RFjjT6K7TxM0eXpJB8I71lBzvsN4_1V_x_OO11b2c/prefil

l

Link can be found on the Saint Lucia National Youth Council Facebook Page