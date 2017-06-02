PRESS RELEASE: ﻿﻿SRDF records substantial revenue increases

The Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) has recently come in for much praise from the government of St.Lucia and hailed in many circles for its invaluable contributions to community development and its active role in addressing and mitigating socioeconomic issues prevalent in the South Western quadrant of the island.

After completing its operations expansion to manage port Soufriere in December 2016 with the further augmenting of its principal functions at world premier tourist sites, Sulphur Springs Park and the Gros Piton Nature Trail, the organization has seen the realization of marked returns.

The SRDF recorded a collective increase in revenue of 65% across all its sites of jurisdiction for the 1 st quarter of 2017 in comparison to 2016.

According to Executive Director, Mr. Jimmy Haynes,” We made the prerequisite adjustments at all our operation sites to maximize service, appeal and marketability.”

The Executive Director further added that the 1 st quarter performance was testament to the implementation of strategic planning and ensuring that the execution of new operational policies and infrastructural interventions were not delayed.

The Board of the SRDF expressed its delight at the organization‘s performance and reiterated its commitment to work in the interest of the people of Soufriere.

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area.

The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.