UPDATE: Positive cases of coronavirus rocket to seven in Dominica; transmission on island

(St. Lucia News Online) — Dominica reported five more coronavirus cases on Tuesday evening and they were all transmitted on island.

This brings to seven the total of positive cases on the island.

Dominica reported its first case on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday evening.

He said the new cases were transmitted on island, a matter he described as dangerous.

“On-island transmission is very serious and a very dangerous thing,” he said. “It triggers many scenarios and possibilities. Our contact-tracing continues and there is a possibility that wider transmission could have occurred. We have no way of knowing this for sure until persons have been tested and the results known. However, as a nation, we cannot sit idle and wait.”

He said his government is activating its level three of its COVID-19 response plan.

“We do not wish as a nation to expose ourselves to the possibility and probability of additional imported cases. We need to take hold of the situation as is and manage the cases we already have, both those already identified and others we suspect will surface in the days ahead,” Skerrit remarked.

He stated that the island will be suspending commercial sea and air access this week.

“Accordingly, I wish to announce this evening that the Commonwealth of Dominica shall suspend all commercial air and sea access to non-Dominicans effective Thursday the 26th day of March, 2020. And to all travellers, including Dominican citizens and residents, Saturday, March 28, 2020,” Skerrit stated.

