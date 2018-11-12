Don't Miss
UPDATE: Police investigating murder-suicide involving police officers

By CMC
November 12, 2018

WPC Kips, seen in this photo with her estranged common-law husband PC Youksee, was shot dead by the policeman at his Champs Fleurs home before he turned the gun on himself, firing a bullet into his head.

(CMC) – The Trinidad and Tobago police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two police officers in what they have described as a “suspected murder suicide incident” on Sunday.

In a statement, the police said they were called to an apartment in Champ Fleurs, east of here on Sunday after residents heard “sounds of explosions” coming from the apartment.

They said on arrival they discovered the bodies of Woman police Officer Raquel Kipps and Police Constable Michael Youksee on the floor in a bedroom with “appeared to be gunshot wounds to their heads”.

They said that while the police woman died at the scene, her male relative was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they recovered one firearm from the scene and that the probe into the incident is being led by a senio5r police officer.

