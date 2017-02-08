UPDATE: Police investigating homicide at Bois Patat

PRESS RELEASE – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a twenty nine (29) year old resident of Bois Patat, Morne Du Don, namely, Uroy Theophilus.
Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department received a report reference to a stabbing at Bois Patat, about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Uroy Theophilus was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Investigations are continuing into this matter.
This is the fifteenth homicide for the year 2017.
(0)(0)