UPDATE: Barre Denis resident identified as Anse La Raye homicide victim

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, about 11:30 p.m., officers attached to the Anse La Raye Station responded to a report of a suspicious death at Anse Gallet, Anse La Raye.
Upon arrival, officer discovered the body of a male with apparent wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.
He has since been identified as Christopher Hippolyte, originally of Barre Denis, Castries but residing at Babonneau.
A post mortem examination is scheduled for a subsequent date.
The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456 3756.
