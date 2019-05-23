UPDATE: Barre Denis resident identified as Anse La Raye homicide victim

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, about 11:30 p.m., officers attached to the Anse La Raye Station responded to a report of a suspicious death at Anse Gallet, Anse La Raye.

Upon arrival, officer discovered the body of a male with apparent wounds to the head. He was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

He has since been identified as Christopher Hippolyte, originally of Barre Denis, Castries but residing at Babonneau.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a subsequent date.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 456 3756.

