UPDATE: One person arrested for wounding speech-impaired man in Castries

A male is in police custody in connection with the slashing of a man’s private parts this week, a law enforcement source has said.

The victim, who reportedly has a severe speech impairment, was wounded after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the William Peter Boulevard in Castries, and transported to hospital where he was treated for what eyewitnesses and medical sources described as a “partially severed” penis.

He was reportedly discharged the following day.

A law enforcement source said due to the victim’s disability, they have yet to ascertain his identity, age and address.

The suspect, who was arrested the same night, is yet to be charged.

A video of the man bleeding profusely on a sidewalk and surrounded by several curious onlookers have gone viral.

In the video, one of the onlookers alleged that another man slashed the victim.

In an earlier report, an official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online that the victim is known by many in Castries.

“The only thing I have heard this guy say is ‘yeah boy’ continuously to the folks across the road from (name of business omitted) who always used to trouble him. He would just repeat those words continuously,” the official said