Update on Summer Slam Tennis Tournament 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) — The St. Lucia Tennis Association has yet again hosted another successful tennis tournament as curtains came down on Saturday, day 6, of the Summer Slam Tennis Tournament 2020.

Champions have been crowned as the best of the best have pulled through and claimed their titles at last week’s Summer Slam Tennis Tournament. The rankings will definitely be changing as we have had many unexpected results, major upsets for the top seeds and top-ranked and much improvement from others.

A new 12 and under girls champion has been crowned, Jaelyn Henry; she also captured the green ball 10 & title. New girl on the local Jessica Eudovic has claimed two singles titles and one doubles. Sanjay Lake has won his first local title in the green ball category. Joey Angeloni, the only player to win all matches played, claimed the singles 18 & under title. Iyana Paul claimed the girls 18s singles. Nathanael Charles snatched both the boys 12s and 14s singles titles.

The final results are as follows:

SINGLES

Red Ball Girls Finalist- Merkisha Justin Champion- Celia Brathwaite

Red Ball Boys- Finalist Kimari Felix Champion Immanuel Charles

Orange Ball Girls Finalist Samuella Bertrand Champion Hannah McNamara

Orange Ball Boys Finalist Denney Estava Champion Dante Joseph

Green Ball Girls Finalist Amia Jn. Marie Champion Jaelyn Henry

Green Ball Boys Finalist Mathew George Champion Sanjay Lake

12 & Under Girls Finalist Amara Jn Marie Champion Jaelyn Henry

12 & Under Boys Finalist Soren Clairmonte Champion Nathanael Charles

14 & Under Girls Finalist Latoya Murray Champion Jessica Eudovic

14 & Under Boys Finalist Peter Murray Champion Nathanael Charles

16 & Under Girls Finalst Iyana Paul Champion Jessica Eudovic

16 & Under Boys Finalist Saige Charlemagne Champion Petterson George

18 & Under Girls Finalist Alysa Elliott Champion Iyana Paul

18 & Under Boys Finalist Petterson George Champion Joey Angeloni

DOUBLES

Green Ball Girls Finalists Samuella Bertrand and Amia Jn Marie Champions Jordyn Bishamber and Jaelyn Henry

Green Ball Boys Finalists Abbazeke Jules and Dante Joseph Champions Sanjay Lake and Denney Estava

12 & Under Girls Finalists Jaelyn Henry and Shahelaer Jules Champions Amia Jn Marie and Amara Jn Marie

12 & Under Boys Finalists Soren Clairmonte and Sanjay Lake Champions Nathanael Charles and Peter Murray

14 & Under Girls Finalists Amara Jn Marie and Natasha Charles Champions Lotoya Murray and Amelia Rosemond

16 and Under Girls Finalists Lindy Amedee and Amelia Duval Champions Iyana Paul ans Jessica Eudovic

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ATHLETES

On behalf of the St. Lucia Tennis Association, we wish to express special thanks to the St. Lucia Olympic Committee for their full financial support towards the pulling off of this tournament. We also want to thank the St. Lucia Red Cross Society, media, officials, coaches, parents and players for all the assistance given to the tournament team in executing such a successful event.