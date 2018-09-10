Update on National Apprenticeship Programme

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares



(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Tackling unemployment remains a top priority for the Government of Saint Lucia and in this regard, The National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) within The Office of the Prime Minister, is making strides in this direction.

The programme has ignited excitement in young people throughout the island about the opportunities available for their growth and development.

On Wednesday August 29th, 30th and 31st 2018, The National Apprenticeship Programme in collaboration with Monroe College admissions committee, interviewed over 200 prospective applicants registered for the hospitality training due to commence mid- September.

Successful applicants will acquire training in different areas within the Hospitality sector, namely:

• Food and Beverage

• Housekeeping

• Front desk

• Bartending and Events Management.

The programme will be one solution to some of the issues facing the labour market such as low level of certification.

It also aims to prepare young people to be incorporated into projects and investment plans which will be coming to fruition soon. Classes will run for a total of four (4) months at Monroe College’s new facility in the South.

The Programme is of particular benefit to young persons who will then be able to earn a decent wage while continuing to acquire new skills on the job which can be used to enhance their qualifications for future work endeavours.

Each applicant will receive a stipend of $500.00 per month from Government to cover expenses of Transportation and Food over the course of the training period.

The National Apprenticeship Programme continues to help empower our young people which is pivotal to building resilience in Saint Lucia.