Update on local and regional examinations

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to share the following decisions and updates on the local and regional examinations – Minimum Standard Tests (MST), Common Entrance Examination (CEE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Education (CAPE).

MINIMUM STANDARD TESTS – GRADES TWO AND FOUR

These examinations have been cancelled for the year 2020. The School-Based Assessments (SBAs) prepared by the students will be moderated during the first term of the new academic year 2020-21 and reports forwarded to the schools.

COMMON ENTRANCE EXAMINATION

This examination will be administered after the Ministry of Health and Wellness deems it safe to do so. Sufficient time will be allowed after that pronouncement to afford students and teachers time to prepare academically and psychologically for the examination.

The format of the 2020 exam will comprise solely the multiple-choice components.

CARIBBEAN SECONDARY EDUCATION CERTIFICATE (CSEC) AND CARIBBEAN ADVANCE PROFICIENCY EXAMINATION (CAPE)

Discussions are still ongoing with the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC). Information will be provided when decisions are finalized.

A follow-up statement will be made when timelines become more definite.

Queries on the aforementioned matters should be addressed to [email protected]

