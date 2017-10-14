UPDATE: Names of victims in Dennery accident revealed; one sustained life-threatening injuries

Law enforcement sources have revealed the names of two of the three victims of a motor vehicle accident in Dennery on Saturday night.

Demetrius La Corbiniere, 52, complained of chest pains and Andrew Charlery, 56, complained of pain to his head and arms.

The third victim, who appears to be in his late 40s, has not been identified as yet because he reportedly had no identification on him.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Reports are that medical personnel performed CPR on him as he had no pulse at the time.

His death has not been officially confirmed.

Emergency services received news of the accident at 7:20 p.m.

The accident involved at least three vehicles including a minibus.

The patient, who was in critical condition, was trapped at the steering wheel of his car, but he was extricated and transported to hospital via private means. The other two victims were transported to hospital via ambulance.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.