UPDATE: Nadeije Mitchell, 16, appears in Castries court on murder charge

Share This On:

Pin 41 Shares

Sixteen-year-old Nadeije Mitchell of Gros Islet made her first appearance in the First District Court in Castries on Wednesday (July 17) for killing year-old Marjele Williams, also known as Marley and Moon Head, of Gros Islet, according to law enforcement sources.

Mitchell was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge of murder, but the magistrate ordered that she be remanded in police custody until July 31, 2019, for an assessment and further case management.

The teen was charged with murder by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Gros Islet Police Station on Sunday, July 14, sources said.

She is accused of fatally stabbing Williams on Thursday, July 11, 2019, around 9 a.m.

A post-mortem examination conducted later the same day revealed that Williams died from a stab wound to the heart.

It is alleged that William and the 16-year-old female had a prior altercation/heated argument before he was attacked and stabbed in the chest area. The incident occurred on Marina Street in Gros Islet.

“The suspect walked up to him and stabbed him with a knife which the suspect twisted,” a law enforcement source had told St. Lucia News Online.

“Apparently the suspect and the guy had issues before,” the source added.

( 2 ) ( 4 )