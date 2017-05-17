COST SAVING MEASURES: Minister clarifies removal of rice and sugar subsidy

GIS – Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Commerce, Industry, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs Hon. Bradley Felix has clarified allegations that a $4 million subsidy on rice and sugar was removed in the 2017 budget cycle and that a price increase is inevitable.
Minister Felix called the information misleading, by defining a subsidy in a Saint Lucian context.
“A subsidy is when the government decides to put money into a cost of a product because of the cost of the product, to alleviate the cost so that the product will cost less. That is what a subsidy is. Over the years what has been happening is that the government has been putting an allowance into the budget in the event that these products rise so that we will offset the cost, so that Saint Lucians will not have to pay more.”
Minister Felix explained that the current trend of decreases in the prices of rice and sugar on the world market means government should not unnecessarily inflate its budget.
“The cost of rice and sugar has been decreasing on the world market, and it is unnecessary to put an allowance of $4 million because it is just going to increase and inflate the budget. It was not necessary to include the allowance for a possibility of rice and sugar rising on the market. It was not going to happen.”
Minister Felix assured that the Government Supply Warehouse will help deal with the increase in the event there is a spike in market price on these commodities.
This is their way of saying that the cost of these two commodities will increase. The intent is to sow confusion and try to sugar coat what is actually an upcoming price increase. Basically, they are trying desperately to recoup the lost of vat revenues after their vat decrease. The chickens are coming home to roust and there is no place for rousting. The amount of tax increases so far exceeds the decrease in vat. So the false promises of getting in power to make our lives better with tax cuts is truly peeing in our eyes and calling it an eye flush. What all that means is that like the previous group we are being taken for a ride...again. I wonder what the same individuals who were advocating for this group, due to their tax cut promises are saying right now. They should be coming out of their holes right now instead of digging deeper to hide their faces.
The Minister ought to know that the price of food is very costly in St Lucia, a complaint well registered among tourists who could easily afford. The average St Lucian is paying too much money from his salary in buying food to eat, particularly the essentials. If any Government really want to instill the "feel good factor" into St Lucian, it will seek to make them come back from shopping with a smile on their faces and not that innate feeling of being robbed at the checkout point. That being said, sugar and rice are both essential goods and are both already unduly high. What is the excuse for no more subsidizing them; and what will the Government now do with that "windfall" or "fork-back" which it has just issued on its budget.
Good thing I can understand it on my own, because there was definitely no clarification there! But what exactly is the point of removing a subsidy which was put in place to lower the cost of basic foods in the first place?? Unless they're going to do so at a time when the global price falls and the retail price remains the same!
Honourable you see us as jackasses in st. Lucia? We are educated so don't come with that none sense. I knew you all would have done that. A bunch of useless fellers.
That's what's was in the works , those comments by this minister makes no sense let's look at this st lucians . If what he saying is tru about including the subsidy when the price of rice flour sugar etc is going down then we supposed to see the prices of these things decrease significantly and when it rises we see it rise again however, the prices have been stable for a while which would suggest the government is subsiding what? You mean no one in government or it's counter parts would realize that it went down and we don't need to subsidize it cuz doing so would be rather useless make the government spend money when the car price that dropped anyway and yet still consumers paying the same price for it where's the change in prices? Who are they mama guying . They decreased on vat and know that they have to make the 2.5 % revenue back so they finding all ways to do so, which just shows how they fool people who don't know better
THE PRIME MINISTER== FELIX, AND== UBALDAS THINK ST. LUCIANS ARE STUPID ? Every thing will jack up in St Lucia very soon, you wait and see. CHASTANET CANNOT RUN THIS COUNTRY PLAIN AND SIMPLE. We need new blood in government.
Always an explanation when some evil about to happen. Play on government. I feel we all should be ready for the worst. I still pray for and love those who represent me
It's the same as saying; I see them cutting the grass behind the grass...lol.
Bloopers all the way!
Meaning!!?????
"A subsidy is when the government decides to put money into a cost of a product because of the cost of the product, to alleviate the cost so that the product will cost less. That is what a subsidy is." Whattttt
lol my thoughts exactly smh
"Putting money into the cost of the product, because of the cost of the product" I agree could have been made more simple. However it simply means defraying the high cost. Note "because of the cost of the product" meant because of the high cost of the product. Its St. Lucian context, remember. lol.
I was also lost at that part cause saying putting cost of product because of cost of product, shudnt that mean it's going to increase or isn't the sentence just redundant lol. I'm so lost