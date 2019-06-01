UPDATE: Manhunt underway after baby chopped to death, mom wounded in Jamaica

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Manchester police were last night hunting taxi operator Shawn McPherson, who is accused of chopping his infant son to death and wounding the boy’s mother yesterday morning.

He is believed to have set his car on fire following the incident, and law enforcers in the parish are theorising that he has jumped to his death into a sinkhole in the community of Ramble, close to Porus, where he grew up.

Ramble is also one of the routes where he operates his taxi.

Head of the Manchester Police Superintendent David White said that yesterday a team from the Jamaica Fire Brigade went to the sinkhole to see what they could uncover, but they were not successful because they needed additional support.

He said that today they will be continuing their search with assistance from the Jamaica Defence Force.

Police report that about 6:30 am yesterday, McPherson had a dispute with his child’s mother at their home on McKinley Drive in Mandeville, resulting in him chopping and wounding her and their eight-month old son, Roshane.

The baby, who was chopped in the forehead, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information advised that the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination for Grade 4 students was postponed at Ramble Primary School, where the wounded woman is a teacher.

A trauma team was sent to the school and classes were dismissed early.

Principal Lenford Pinnock said the wounded teacher was instrumental and dedicated in preparing the students for the PEP, even providing classes on weekends at no cost.

She underwent surgery and was still in hospital up to last evening.

Pinnock told the Jamaica Observer late yesterday that the trauma team should be back at the school today, but he was still awaiting guidance from the ministry to say when the students would be sitting the PEP examination.

A resident of Ramble described the accused man as quiet and friendly.

He said that the news was “heartbreaking” for the community.

Residents of Ramble say that everyone is afraid of the sinkhole in which it is being speculated that McPherson might have ended his life.

White said that the police are still uncertain about what caused the dispute between the couple.

