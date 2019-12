UPDATE: Man shot in Babonneau on Christmas Day

(SNO) — A man was the victim of a shooting incident in Boguis, Babonneau on Wednesday morning, December 25 (Christmas Day), according to law enforcement sources.

He has been identified as Mandel Auguste.

Reports indicate that Auguste sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Victoria Hospital in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not available.

Babonneau fire personnel responded to the report at 6:52 a.m., sources said.

