UPDATE: Man shot dead at Dennery Fishing Complex identified

(St. Lucia News Online) — The man who was shot in the head at the fisheries complex in Dennery Thursday morning, May 14, has been pronounced dead, law enforcement officials have confirmed. (see videos below the article)
The victim has been identified as Darnel Joseph, also known as ‘Fra’. He is believed to be in his 20s-30s.
The Saint Lucia Fire Service released details relating to the aftermath of the shooting, in a news release.
“The Dennery Fire Station responded to a call relating to a shooting incident at the Dennery Fishing Complex at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, 14 May. The responding officers found one male individual in a sitting position appearing to be bleeding from his head.
“An examination revealed that the individual was unresponsive and pulseless and sustained a penetrating wound behind his left ear. Further examination revealed that the patient had what appeared to be a fractured jaw.
“He was immediately transferred to the ambulance where CPR was quickly initiated and continued en route to the Dennery Hospital, where he was left in the care of a medical practitioner,” the release stated.
Law enforcement sources said medical practitioners later pronounced him dead.
The motive behind the shooting is under investigation.
No additional information is available.
See videos of the scene (viewer discretion is advised)
