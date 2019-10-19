UPDATE: Man found stabbed to death in Vieux Fort identified

Saint Lucia police officials are investigating the country’s 40th homicide for the year.

The lifeless body of 45-year-old Titus Joseph was discovered in Aupicon, Vieux Fort just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, police said.

He was found in a gap near the Aupicon roadside with suspected stab wounds to the neck and head, police said.

No additional details were available.

