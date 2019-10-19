Don't Miss
UPDATE: Man found stabbed to death in Vieux Fort identified

By SNO Staff
October 19, 2019

Saint Lucia police officials are investigating the country’s 40th homicide for the year.

The lifeless body of 45-year-old Titus Joseph was discovered in Aupicon, Vieux Fort just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, police said.

He was found in a gap near the Aupicon roadside with suspected stab wounds to the neck and head, police said.

No additional details were available.

