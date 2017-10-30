Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

UPDATE: Man fatally shot by Ti Rocher shop owner identified

By SNO Staff
October 30, 2017
Share46
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 46

St. Lucia police have formally identified the male victim who was fatally shot during an alleged altercation at a shop in Ti Rocher, Micoud this morning, Oct. 30 as Andrew Nelson, aka Archie of Ti Rocher, Micoud.

Nelson was allegedly shot by the owner of the shop, who is also a licensed firearm holder, between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The shop was opened for business at the time, sources said.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument that turned physical between the two men. The argument was reportedly over items the deceased allegedly took from the shop without paying.

According to sources, the shop owner’s gun went off during the fight, injuring both him and the deceased. It is also alleged that the shop owner sustained a laceration to one of his hands during the tussle.

It is not clear if Nelson got hold of the gun and shot the owner during the fight but law enforcement sources confirmed that the shop owner sustained a gunshot wound.

The businessman’s condition is said to be stable, but our newsroom is unable to say at this time if charges will be filed against him.

(4)(3)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

9 comments

  1. Captain St.Lucia
    October 30, 2017 at 6:48 PM

    I’m wearing funeral clothes more than my party clothes these days.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. #The Fox
    October 30, 2017 at 6:24 PM

    Nowadays its like the OLD WEST Town OF Tombstone, at the O.K. Corral. One man dead,
    another wounded, after a verbal altercation and struggle, the Sheriff says he'll look into it,
    will get back to you later. Doc Holliday did perform autopsy [system loaded with drugs ].

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. Anonymous
    October 30, 2017 at 3:37 PM

    Oh well. As long as you have a firearm licensed or not you will feel empower to use it that's what you got it for. The mare fact that the firearm holder was shot by his own gun one can just assume their was a tussle. All he had to do was file a police report on items taken and not paid for to avoid confrontation. No that's too easy I have a gun so I will threaten his ass into paying instead.

    (4)(13)
    Reply
  4. g.w
    October 30, 2017 at 3:03 PM

    all of yall that like to disrespect people and their property yall will learn a lesson. yall like to take people things and dont pay for it and when people ask yall about the things or the money yall want to get on bad worst than the owner. yall like to make people work for yall and dont pay them or give them trouble to get their money. all of yall one day must learn.

    (10)(4)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.