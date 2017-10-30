UPDATE: Man fatally shot by Ti Rocher shop owner identified

St. Lucia police have formally identified the male victim who was fatally shot during an alleged altercation at a shop in Ti Rocher, Micoud this morning, Oct. 30 as Andrew Nelson, aka Archie of Ti Rocher, Micoud.

Nelson was allegedly shot by the owner of the shop, who is also a licensed firearm holder, between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The shop was opened for business at the time, sources said.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument that turned physical between the two men. The argument was reportedly over items the deceased allegedly took from the shop without paying.

According to sources, the shop owner’s gun went off during the fight, injuring both him and the deceased. It is also alleged that the shop owner sustained a laceration to one of his hands during the tussle.

It is not clear if Nelson got hold of the gun and shot the owner during the fight but law enforcement sources confirmed that the shop owner sustained a gunshot wound.

The businessman’s condition is said to be stable, but our newsroom is unable to say at this time if charges will be filed against him.